BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community came together Sunday morning at the Bakersfield Toy Run with a common goal.

Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at Beach Park on 21st and Oak Streets this morning for the annual toy run and food drive. The parade made it’s way to the fairgrounds led by the Salvation Army and a giant pack of motorcycles. This year marks 40 years the group has been gathering unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, and $20 donations for children in need of joy this Christmas.

“For these kids it’s as if a miracle happened, and mom and dad, that they obviously know are struggling are able to pull Christmas out and make Christmas happen,” said Don Oldaker from the Bakersfield Toy Run. “Which is what this is all about.”

The Bakersfield Toy Run started in 1983 with a half dozen people in a motorcycle shop and 60 toys. Oldaker says now, up to 6,000 motorcycles have brought Christmas to 900 families averaging about 10,000 toys and 2,000 pounds of food.

All donations from the toy run go to The Salvation Army.