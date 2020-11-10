Bakersfield Toy Run and food drive to take place Dec. 11 through Dec. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Bakersfield Toy Run and canned food drive will take place from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13 this year. The event will take place at Bakersfield Harley-Davidson, located at 35089 Merle Haggard Drive.

The drive-thru event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Those who wish to participate can donate one unwrapped toy and two cans of food or a $20 suggested cash donation.

Donors will receive a ticket for 15 percent off at Bakersfield Harley Davidson and a chance to win a gift card for up to $500. All proceeds from the event will go to the local Salvation Army. For more information, visit https://bakersfieldtoyrun.org.