Bakersfield Toy Run and food drive takes place Sunday

You can help local children have a merry Christmas by participating in the 36th Annual Bakersfield Toy Run and canned food drive on Sunday.

The Toy Run and food drive take place Sunday at 7 a.m. at Beach Park located at 21st and Oak streets.

Following the drive you can head to the Kern County Fairgrounds for food, refreshments and live music.

All you’ll need to get in is an unwrapped toy for a child up to 13 years old, plus two non-perishable food items worth $20 combined or $20 cash.

All proceeds benefit the local Salvation Army’s Christmas program.