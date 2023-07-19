BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Bakersfield teen has been selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of California of 2024, but her achievement doesn’t stop there.

On Saturday, July 15, Noor El Kereamy, a senior at Stockdale High School, was awarded the title and $6,500 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls.

According to a release, El Kereamy was one of 15 high school senior girls from California who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman for 2024. Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.

El Kereamy will now continue on to compete for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America. The 67th National Finals will take place on June 27, 28, and 29, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama and will include 49 other representatives from across the country.

The release said El Kereamy will also represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”

For more information about DYW, contact the National Office at 251-438-3621, email Communications@DistinguishedYW.org or visit the DYW website.