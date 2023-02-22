BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgeview High School student, Noah Caceres died from cancer Wednesday.

Caceres, 16, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer in 2021. Noah’s dreams of becoming a professional gamer were put on hold when he started chemotherapy and he completed chemo in February 2022, only for his cancer to return in May of that year.

Last month, the Dream Machine Foundation presented a $5,000 check to Noah along with materials to help him live his gaming passions while getting treatment in the hospital.

A blood drive to support Noah took place Tuesday and drew 101 donors and 81 units of blood.

Funeral services are currently pending.