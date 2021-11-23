GoFundMe created for Bakersfield teen killed in Weedpatch Highway shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for the 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield. The GoFundMe was created to help with funeral expenses.

Jesus Mateo De La Torre was shot in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway and died Monday morning at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials.

De La Torre leaves behind two brothers, a sister and a single mother, according to his GoFundMe page.

“He was very much loved by our family and we will miss him more than words can explain,” De La Torre’s brother said on Jesus’ GoFundMe page. Donations are also being accepted on Cash App and Venmo.

Cash App: $kevinyoyo

Venmo: @kevin-rodriguez-17

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.