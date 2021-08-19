Bakersfield teacher welcomes back students with freestyle country rendition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Josh King, a third grade teacher at Independence Elementary, delivered another freestyle on Wednesday to welcome students and teachers back to the classroom.

King freestyled a rendition of the country song “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes in a video posted to social media. He changed the lyrics for the first day of school. King says he does this every year — welcome students back with a special song.

King went viral in 2019 for his back-to-school freestyle to hit song “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo. His video landed him on the New York City press circuit visiting the Strahan, Sarah and Keke Show. He also served as a special correspondent at the Video Music Awards and the County Music Awards that year. Earlier this year he sang a rendition of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” to celebrate the end of the school year.