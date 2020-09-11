Bakersfield teacher recognized for her efforts helping students with special needs into virtual classrooms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipman Junior High School teacher Jolene Berg has been recognized for her work to get her deaf and hard-of-hearing students into virtual classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Berg was awarded $5,000 from the “Thank You, Teachers” program from school photography company, Lifetouch.

Lifetouch says as the pandemic started and school were shut down in March, Berg went to work to get her students laptops, Wi-Fi connections and virtual learning plans, making sure they could continue their lessons in their new classrooms at home. Berg also trained others on how to use new virtual methods to support students with special needs, Lifetouch says.