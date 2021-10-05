Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to begin 90th concert season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is set to begin its 90th concert season this weekend.

The first performance of the season is happening Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater in downtown Bakersfield. Guest-violinist Simone Porter will join the orchestra for a rendition of German composer Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy.” Maestro Kirov will then lead the orchestra in a performance of Dvořák’s enigmatic Symphony No. 9.

The orchestra says they’ve made a big change this season, with earlier concerts, in hopes it will ease parking concerns due to hockey games held next door, at Mechanics Bank Arena.

To purchase tickets, visit bsonow.org/events-tickets or call the orchestra’s office at 661-323-7928.