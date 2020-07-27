Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra supporting schools with distance learning videos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra has released a series of distance learning videos to support local music programs. The orchestra wanted to make sure music programs were supported in a time of virtual learning. They have released the full resources ahead of time to give educators the opportunity to plan in the weeks leading up to the start of classes.

The orchestra said their lesson series also makes connections to science, social studies, and other arts disciplines. The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra had released learning videos earlier this year and received positive feedback from educators across the state.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to have such a meaningful impact in the lives of so many students, and we are proud to be able to lift up and support the exceptional work of educators during this time,” said Symphony director of education engagement Kendra Green.

Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra’s learning material can be accessed here.