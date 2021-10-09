Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra opens 90th concert season with return of live audience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra welcomed back audiences for the beginning of its 90th concert season.

Saturday night’s show featured special guest award-winning violinist Simone Porter. The group says Porter made her professional debut at just 10 years old, performing around the world starting at age 13.

Executive director of the symphony Holly Arnold was excited to perform in front of audiences again.

“We were able to perform virtually, and make virtual concerts last year but everyone missed the live audiences. We couldn’t be more thrilled to mark this milestone tonight,” Arnold said.

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra’s next concert is scheduled for Nov. 9 with a holiday pops concert set for Dec. 3.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.