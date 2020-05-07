Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra offering mini-concerts for special occasions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. U.S. government scientists say the virus may become inactivated quickly when exposed to direct sunlight. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is offering “mini-concerts” where musicians go to a home or business and play at a distance for special occasions such as Mother’s Day, birthdays and graduations.

Starting at $35, the concerts can be crafted by the purchaser to suit the occasion, according to a symphony news release.

“Not only does this project bring joy to our community, it is also a mechanism to support our musicians who love and miss playing music — many whose main income depended on live performances and teaching music lessons — so it’s a way to help our musicians heal as well,” said Holly Arnold, the symphony’s executive director.

For more information or to schedule a mini-concert, go to the “events page” here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News