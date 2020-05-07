Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra offering mini-concerts for special occasions

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. U.S. government scientists say the virus may become inactivated quickly when exposed to direct sunlight. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is offering “mini-concerts” where musicians go to a home or business and play at a distance for special occasions such as Mother’s Day, birthdays and graduations.

Starting at $35, the concerts can be crafted by the purchaser to suit the occasion, according to a symphony news release.

“Not only does this project bring joy to our community, it is also a mechanism to support our musicians who love and miss playing music — many whose main income depended on live performances and teaching music lessons — so it’s a way to help our musicians heal as well,” said Holly Arnold, the symphony’s executive director.

For more information or to schedule a mini-concert, go to the “events page” here.