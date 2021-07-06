Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra music director signs 5-year contract

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra has announced that Music Director Stilian Kirov has signed a five-year contract with the orchestra, extending his tenure through 2026.

A nationwide search began in 2014 when long-time conductor John Farrer stepped down from the orchestra. The candidates were narrowed down to six finalists and Kirov was unanimously selected and signed his first contract with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra for the 2015-16 season.

“Stilian is truly a gem, and we are incredibly fortunate to have his level of talent here in Bakersfield,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. “He has made an impact in our community, and I could not be more thrilled to learn he has signed a long-term contract.”

Due to Stilian’s reputation as a conductor and his connections in the national music-world, BSO said it has been able to attract world-renowned guest artists to perform with the orchestra.

“Stilian brings exciting energy, innovative programs and world-class musicianship to the Bakersfield Symphony,” said Concertmaster Julia Haney. “It is a great privilege to continue collaborating with Stilian, the BSO musicians and our guest artists to create inspiring and memorable concerts.”