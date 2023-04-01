BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will organize a competition aimed at searching for a new composer, and it is open to any Kern County resident, according to a release by the organizers,

Two contestants will win a $1,000 prize and get an opportunity for their works to be performed for the first time at one of the symphony orchestra’s spring 2024 concerts, organizers say.

Click here for more information and to find applications for the contest.

Submissions are due July 14 and winners will be chosen on Aug. 1.