Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra holding auditions in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions in October for open chairs in the wind and brass sections.

The auditions will take place Oct. 4, 5 and 6 at the Bakersfield College Theater for principal trumpet, principal horn, principal clarinet, 2nd oboe and harp.

“We are excited to explore the incredible talent that Kern County and its surrounding areas have to offer in this round of auditions,” conductor Stilian Kirov said in a news release.

Click here for more information or send questions to the symphony office at info@bsonow.org or by calling 661-323-7928.