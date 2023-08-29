BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra has announced open auditions for their 92nd season.

Auditions will be held for chairs open chairs in the string, woodwind and brass sections at the Bakersfield College Theater on Sunday, Nov. 5 and Monday, Nov. 6, the orchestra said. Additionally, the orchestra will fill open positions for principal viola, principal tuba and section seats for viola, clarinet and French horn.

The 2023-2024 concert season marks symphony conductor Stilian Kiro’s ninth season with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.

“While we are sad to see some of our musicians move away or retire, we are excited to explore the incredible talent that Kern County and its surrounding areas have to offer in this round of auditions,” Kiro said in a release. “Our audition process has been updated in recent years as we keep striving for transparency and providing equal opportunity for all musicians, and we are looking forward to welcoming new musicians into the BSO family.”

Anyone interested in auditioning must sign up by Sunday, Oct. 15. For more information or to learn how to sign up to audition, visit the Bakersfield Symphony website, or send questions directly to the Symphony office at info@bsonow.org or call 661-323-7928.