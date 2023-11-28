BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert is returning to downtown Bakersfield this week.

The orchestra says this year’s concert, titled “Home for the Holidays” promises to have something for everyone, including traditional carols, holiday movie classics and a sing-along medley of holiday favorites.

The concert will be held Friday, Dec. 1 at the Mechanics Bank Arena, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $65 for adults and $15 for children 15 and under. Students with a valid ID can get 50% off their ticket prices, according to organizers.

