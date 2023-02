BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra plans to hold auditions for a number of vacant chairs mainly in the string and percussion sections.

According to a news release, the orchestra is filling vacancies in the violin and cello sections as well as hiring a new associate concertmaster.

If you are interested you can visit the Bakersfield Symphony website or send questions to the symphony office by emailing info@bsonow.org or calling 661-323-7928.