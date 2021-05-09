Bakersfield symphony clarinetist bids farewell in Mother’s Day concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After more than six decades, Mother’s Day marked the final performance for a member of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.

Clarinetist Mary Moore bid farewell Sunday in a performance after 62 years with the orchestra. Moore never missed a season concert performance and even once played with a broken elbow.

The orchestra felt this concert was the perfect way to honor Moore’s dedication to her craft as well as the other women who have been advocates for they Bakersfield Symphony.

You can send Moore a note or card by mailing them to the Bakersfield Symphony, PO Box 751, Bakersfield, CA 93302.

You can also donate to the symphony online or contact the symphony’s office at 661-323-7928.