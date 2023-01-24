BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra are scheduled to perform musical pieces from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at Mechanics Arena on Feb. 4.

The family matinee performance will begin with a selection of short, classical and pops pieces. These pieces will help introduce the different instruments of the orchestra. The concert is set to conclude with a suite of music from other Harry Potter films.

Costumes are encouraged.

Doors open at 1 p.m. with the show beginning at 2 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater. Be sure to arrive early there will be pre-show activities including a children’s art project and refreshments.

Tickets are $10. To reserve tickets visit their website.