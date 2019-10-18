Students statewide practice earthquake preparedness in the Great California Shakeout

Schools and businesses across the state participated in the Great California Shakeout Thursday morning, ensuring everyone is ready for the next big earthquake.

At 10:17 a.m. on October 17, millions dropped, covered, and held on–practicing the imperative earthquake drill.

The time and date are significant because it’s a reminder of the 6.9 Loma Prieta Earthquake that hit the Bay on that day 30 years ago.

It’s also a reminder for us in Kern County of the 7.1 earthquake that shook Ridgecrest three months ago.

Jake Goessman, a fourth-grader at Granite Point Elementary, said if the next temblor hit home, he would feel “nervous, scared, uncomfortable, but safe because I know what to do.”

His teacher, Michael Pacheco, said, “we have an earthquake drill every month. It just so happens that this month, we are joining the state and the county for the yearly California Shakeout.”

“They are nine and ten years old, but as we noticed, they are ready for the challenge and take things seriously,” he added.

It was the same drill over at Bakersfield College.

Traumatic events that have happened in the past, and it’s best if we’re prepared and ready,” said BC student David Cruz.