Bakersfield students on charter bus involved in three-vehicle crash

Courtesy California Highway Patrol

UPDATE: The highway has reopened.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KGET) — Students from Bakersfield were on a charter bus involved in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 118 in Simi Valley this morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

No students were injured according to Chris Riddington, president of Classic Charter Inc. The students are from Greenfield Union Elementary and Horizon Elementary and were headed to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Riddington said the crash occurred when a car sideswiped the bus, which then hit an embankment.

Officers said some involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

There is a one-hour estimated freeway closure. Ventura County firefighters said the crash occurred on westbound 118 at Madera Road.