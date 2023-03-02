BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The turquoise wigs and red striped top hats came out of the closet in celebration of that master of preschool poetry, Theodor Geisel, and the movement he inspired.

Thursday was the birthday of a great American hero, a man whose influence is still with us more than 30 years after his death.

We’re talking about Dr. Seuss, whose birthday is celebrated on this national day of literacy known as Read Across America Day.

It was National Read Across America Day, an annual event created by the National Education Association. The simple idea: celebrate reading.

Read Across America Day was observed in many local schools, including Edison Preschool and the Beale Memorial Library.

Gabriel Adame, who is with the United Way of Kern County, one of the local sponsors, said the event wasn’t just about fun.

“I’ve seen data where, if parents and caregivers are really involved in the students’ reading and education at a young age, that will benefit their high school and college education,” he said.

Tracey Wheat of the Early Childhood Council of Kern said it’s all about laying a foundation.

“It’s amazing to know the impact we have,” she said.

“We know that literacy not only helps language it helps promote reading later on but for these young children, especially our toddlers, we’re helping build social interaction with librarians, we’re helping with peers as well, we’re helping build math and science, we’re really helping them understand their home language whether it’s English or Spanish, we’re really building into our community the importance of literacy.”

What can you as an adult do? Get caught reading. Children imitate what they see the adults around them do. Whether they see you read a magazine, newspaper, or novel, let them know reading is the cool thing to do.

Also – read to them, and have them read to you.

You might even sit down together and write a book.

If you have the time,

You might write it in rhyme,

Bad poetry, like bad mime,

Is a minor and forgivable crime.