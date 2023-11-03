BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Bakersfield fifth-grade student captured the attention of the city planning commission with his vision for downtown Bakersfield.

Gentry wowed the commission with his hand-drawn plans for downtown between 23rd and 24th streets and C and F streets.

The fifth grader previously met with planning director Paul Johnson before Thursday’s planning commission meeting.

The two talked about his vision and the positives along with the challenges.

City planners then overlaid his plans over a map and brought it to life. Gentry’s vision for the area includes a small-scale football field, pedestrian walkways, pickleball courts and much more.

“This is just amazing. You have spent a lot of time thinking about ways to improve our city and it’s fabulous. We all love Bakersfield very much… the way you envision our city is what I’ve seen in other places. And we need people like you that think differently to help us visualize what is possible for our city. So this is amazing,” Candace Neal, Planning Commissioner, said at the meeting.

The planning commission members all applauded Gentry’s vision and encouraged him to continue to dream big.