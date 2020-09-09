Bakersfield spray parks to remain open through weekend due to expected high temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Recreation & Parks Department has announced that city-operated spray parks will remain open through Sunday, Sept. 13 due to expected high temperatures.

The city is asking anyone who visits a spray park to continue to practice social distancing of at least six feet from others, washing hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds as well as wear a face mask or face covering while in public if social distancing is not possible.

The city spray parks’ hours of operation are from 1-6 p.m. daily.