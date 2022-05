BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spray parks have reopened in Bakersfield but because of the state’s ongoing drought, the city’s nine spray parks will have reduced hours this year.

The spray parks will operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday afternoons. They will be closed Mondays — except on holidays — and Tuesdays.

The parks are open through Labor Day, Sept. 5.