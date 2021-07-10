Bakersfield spray parks provide chance to cool off amid scorching temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local spray parks provided a chance to cool amid Saturday’s triple digit temperatures.

Jastro Park’s spray park was the place to be Saturday as many kids and grownups alike took advantage of the free spray park, having a good time.

Christopher Cook took his daughter to cool off.

“Jastro is a great park and a great resource for kids,” he said. “Doesn’t cost anything, just come down and have fun.”

Spray parks in Bakersfield are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdy through Sunday. The city says all spray parks are closed Mondays to conserve water and to perform any needed maintenance.

The spray parks are scheduled to be open through the end of the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5.

