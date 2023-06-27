BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In an effort to conserve water during maintenance and inspections at the Isabella Dam, Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks Department has temporarily closed spray parks through Wednesday.

The City closed spray parks and shut off irrigation schedules for three days, June 26 to 28, as it asks Domestic Water System customers to conserve water during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ inspection of the dam, according to city officials.

Water is expected to return to spray parks and the city’s park irrigation systems Thursday.

Temperatures in Bakersfield are expected to top out in the low 90s through Wednesday, according to 17 News meteorologist Elaina Rusk. The season’s first brutal heat is expected later in the week.

Officials said the entire inspection process is expected to last 24 hours and will add about 8,000 acre-feet of water to the reservoir’s storage.

Activities in or around the Kern River are highly discouraged due to currents expected to fluctuate significantly after 7 a.m. posing a danger for anyone in the water or along banks.