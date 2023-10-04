BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA is set to host a Halloween Howl event and Canine Carnival on Oct. 28.

Bakersfield SPCA officials say the event will feature events and activities for you and your furry friends.

A variety of pet vaccinations and even microchips will be available for a low cost at the event.

The vaccinations available include rabies, DHPP, bordetella, FVRCP and flea treatment. Organizers say individual vaccines are $10 and a three-pack of vaccines is available for $20.

Microchipping will be available for $20.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bakersfield SPCA at 3000 Gibson St.

For more information, click here.