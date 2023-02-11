BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield SPCA will be hosting the 2023 annual Volunteer Recruitment and Team Training event put together by the Central California Animal Disaster Team (CCADT).

According to an official news release, the CCADT bills this event as the only training opportunity for new volunteers due to the amount of time invested in the level of training that meets federal standards.

The release also states that volunteers are always needed to assist with animal evacuation during wildfires due to how rampant such occurrences are throughout the state.

Bakersfield SPCA will host the CCADT volunteer training event on Mar. 11 and 12 at 3000 Gibson Street. The event times will be on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested persons can register by clicking here.