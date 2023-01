BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA, a no-kill facility, will get more than $200,000 for services at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

The Bakersfield City Council last night voted 5-0 to approve a grant for a local animal shelter that offers pet vaccinations, licensing, and spay and neuter services.

Visit a local shelter if interested in adopting a pet.