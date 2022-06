BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA is offering yard signs to residents with pets that get spooked by fireworks.

The signs show a scared dog and cat and the words, “Fireworks scare us. Don’t make noise — make a difference.” The signs are available for a $25 donation and can be picked up all week at 3000 Gibson St.

“If you have pets that don’t like fireworks, this is a great way to show your neighbors that you have vulnerable pets,” said a news release.