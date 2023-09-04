BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s a heartwarming yet concerning story unfolding at our local SPCA. A group of animals have been waiting for their forever homes for far too long and shelter staff are working tirelessly to find them the loving homes they deserve.

“We got some that have been here over 400 days. we are working on well over a year. we want to find them a home. We don’t want to keep them here that long,” Kristen White, Bakersfield SPCA Communication Specialist, said.

Among those in need of adoption are three very active dogs that shelter staff say are often overlooked by those who walk by their kennels.

“Some of our darker colored animals, the darker browns and the blacks they don’t really adopt very well and large dogs past the puppy age also don’t adopt very well,” White told 17 News.

It’s not just pups, the SPCA has several long-term residents who have been waiting

“Cats have their own personalities. Sometimes they will interact with you. Sometimes it takes a little longer to pull them out of their shell and people don’t actually plan to spend that kind of time here,” White told 17 News.

These animals, along with several others, are part of a group that has become known as the long-timers. Shelter volunteers and staff have put in extra effort to showcase these cuties — getting creative on social media — in hopes they would catch the eye of someone looking to add to their family.

“We’ve spent the time with them and have at least taught them basic commands if they haven’t already come in with that. If it’s an older animal they are past that rambunctious puppy stage and again we’ve also worked with them so you’re going to get a pet with a calm temperament,” White says.

As the days turn into months, the chances of these loving animals finding a home gets slimmer.

“We are a no-kill shelter – but obviously we don’t want animals to live here forever,” White said.

If you are considering adopting a new pet, you can call the SPCA and they would be happy to help you find the perfect dog or cat for your home.

SPCA officials do ask you to schedule a good chunk of time to spend at the shelter to make sure the animal will fit your lifestyle.