BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association will hold its annual winter clothing drive on Sunday benefiting The Open Door Network.

Coats, shoes, blankets, fleeces, undergarments and hygiene items for adults and children will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikh Temple at 2400 South P St.