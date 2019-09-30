Bakersfield Sikh community mourns slain Texas officer

The Bakersfield Sikh community gathered Sunday evening to mourn the loss of a deputy shot and killed in Texas on Friday.

They met at Stonecreek Park in southwest Bakersfield for a candle light vigil in memory of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was shot during a traffic stop Friday in Harris County.

The sheriff called Dhaliwal a trail blazer.

He was the first Sikh man to join the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

He’s also believed to be the first to wear his turban on patrol.

The sheriff said Dhaliwal served his community with integrity and pride and was respected by all.