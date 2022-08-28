BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community is celebrating the start of its own school.

Sunday marks its launch and the success that is coming with it.

This is also the first Sikh school to be built in Kern County and with that the registration has been over the max with more than 40 people on the wait list.

The Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School in southwest Bakersfield is now open. It’s something the local Sikh community has been wanting for a while.

“I think this has been a long time coming,” Harvinder Matharu a teacher at the Sikh School said. “I know that we needed a Punjabi school. We have a huge, growing population of Punjabi speaking people in Bakersfield. I think this is a great way to continue teaching our future generation not just the language but their heritage, their culture and religion.”

Leaders from the San Jose Sikh community school are helping too. The school’s focus is to teach children Sikhism, the Punjabi language and the history and culture of Sikh people.

“It was a lot, it was a challenge to teach my own kids at home how to speak properly, how to write properly. So having a school and having professionals teach the kids it feels extraordinary,” Gurinder Basra a temple board member and parent said.

Two hundred twenty five students are registered at the Sunday school. School administration said this far exceeds their original expectations.

“It’s been kind of surreal,” Harpinder Singh an administration member with the school said. “I feel like I’m just in a dream walking around. What we had expected, God has multiplied this by 1,000 times.”

Students say they’re finding a deeper sense of community with others their own age at the school.

“It made me feel like I’m a part of my culture, my heritage and I can learn new things about it and new things about language,” Imandeep Matharu a student at the school said.

“It was really nice learning more and more,” Puneetkaur Grewal another student at the Sikh school said. “I think by the time I’m in eighth grade I’ll be really smart for it.”

This great success still has a problem. There’s too much interest and not enough room. More than 40 people are still on the waitlist.

“Actually we’re above capacity in all of the classes,” Singh said. “This is far more than what we expected. We had a smaller idea and this has kind of outgrown it like a lot.”

The next project for the Sikh school is to increase its maximum capacity.