BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the big retailers got their big sales day Friday, small businesses were in the spotlight on Saturday.

Local business associations encouraged shoppers to “shop local, shop now” as part of Small Business Saturday.

In Bakersfield, In Your Wildest Dreams held a farmers market with pop-up shops by local vendors. Merry Go Round Antique Mall saw a visit from Santa and lots of holiday decorations.

Michelle Cooper of Merry Go Round Antique Mall says events like Small Business Saturday mean everything to local family-owned shops.

“I get really excited when people enjoy our store, it makes me so happy because we work so hard every day, and we’re always here working to improve ourselves and the store,” Cooper said.

Five O Two Cafe also held a raffle for a $500 shopping spree at Downtown businesses.