Bakersfield shops celebrate National Ice Cream day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today the nation came out of their homes and into shops to enjoy a delicious treat for National Ice Cream day.



Paleta bars, freshly scooped ice cream and even ice cream crafted from liquid nitrogen all make the menu for Sunday’s celebration.



“Happy National Ice Cream day, this is delicious,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said. “It’s La Rosa’s new watermelon cucumber bar. Specially created for water conservation.”

La Rosa teamed up with the California Water Service to create their new bar…shining a light on water conservation.

La Rosa said they make thousands of treats fresh every day.

Creamistry is another business that makes their ice cream fresh. The difference? The Creamistry staff makes it right in front of you using liquid nitrogen.

“We mix the premium ingredients together and after we mix the premium ingredients together we flash freeze the ice cream with liquid nitrogen and basically what that does is removes the oxygen out of the ice cream leaving a creamier and denser ice cream mix,” Ameer Hammad the owner of Creamistry said.

Creamistry is offering a buy-one-get-one for a dollar deal throughout the rest of Sunday.

Locals came out to Creamistry to celebrate National Ice Cream day.

“A colleague at work told me its really good and to come check it out and the way they make the ice cream looks interesting,” Tyson Holder said.

Creamistry will be open until 10pm on Sunday so you can get your special ice cream deal throughout the rest of the day.