BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in desperate need of dog adopters and fosters to save lives around the community.

Earlier this week 17’s Tami Mlcoch stepped up to foster a Queensland mix, who is going to Canada next week.

Tami picked up ‘Paris’ on Tuesday and took her to get a bath, but unfortunately, she was not too fond of the bath but she still managed to smile for the camera.

At first, Paris was very timid so the introduction between Paris and Tami’s dogs was slow but now she gets along well with the other dogs.

Watch the video to see more on Paris.