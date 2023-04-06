BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in need of foster homes for local dogs, according to the animal care center.

The animal care center needs to find foster homes for 30 to 40 dogs until April 22 when they can be taken to a rescue group, according to Animal Behaviorist Joshua Proctor.

Proctor said if no one steps up to foster the dogs, the transport will need to be canceled and this puts the dogs at risk of euthanasia since the kennel space is limited.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster, call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 832-7387. All of the supplies are provided, you just have to give them a home for two weeks.