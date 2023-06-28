BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around 250 dogs are euthanized in the municipal shelter every year after the 4th of July holiday. In the already at-capacity Bakersfield Animal Care Center, around a hundred are in desperate need of new homes and are urging people to become foster families.

“We have 175 kennels and right now we have just under 300 dogs that we are having to house,” Tara Nelson, Foster Coordinator for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, said. “So we are having to put them double and tripled up with the smaller dogs if we can.”

Tara Nelson says even if it’s for a couple of weeks, fostering helps the shelter go through this high intake season.

Alely Caldera was picking up her new foster puppy and says there’s no time to waste when it comes to helping.

“We’re these puppies’ lifeline, we’re what’s keeping them alive of being euthanized by helping the shelters not be over-capacitated,” Alely Caldera, who has fostered several times before, said.

Caldera says from getting the puppy chipped and vaccinated, the shelter helps foster go smoothly by providing food and toys.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tara Nelson says they see all types of dogs going in the shelter; from Pitbulls to Huskies and Shepherds, and a recent increase of Rottweilers, Dobermans and Boxers.

You can become a foster family anytime through their website or by calling 661-832-7387 for more information.