BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is working to control Kern County’s pet overpopulation problem.

On Wednesday, the city shelter held a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats. The event was sponsored by SOS Pet Rescue.

“So this year, we’ve seen 442 more puppies than we did last year. So, if more dogs were spayed and neutered we’d see less puppies. We’ve had almost 1,000 more dogs show up to the shelter than this time last year. So the problem is getting bigger right now,” said Matthew Buick, Director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center. “So anything like this that can help reduce the number of dogs that come into the shelter helps out greatly. So, the less dogs that come in, the less dogs that will have to lose their life.”

The shelter is facing a serious overcrowding problem. If you would like to help, they do allow people to foster a dog to free up space for others.

If you are interested, you can contact the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.