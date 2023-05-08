BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield shelter dog from the Bakersfield City Animal Care Center found her forever home in Calgary Canada.

Paris, the dog that 17’s Tami Mlcoch fostered last month, was transported to Canada with 29 of her friends who were at risk of being euthanized due to space.

In Canada, Paris, who is now Gertrude or Gerti met her forever family and was fostered and then adopted.

Gerti’s mom told Tami she is the sweetest dog and loves running, hiking and biking and she gets along with their senior dog and puppy.

There’s another transport to Canada later this month and fosters are needed at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.