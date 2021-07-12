Bakersfield seniors experience virtual reality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Technology has changed life for all of us. From smart phones to hearing aids, technology is giving Bakersfield seniors what a many of them thought was no longer possible.



Piloting a plane, racing a car and touring the outer space. These are just a few things seniors experienced using their new virtual reality headsets.



The headset was created by MyndVR and the company has brought these headsets into 9 retirement communities across Bakersfield.

88-year-old Jane Sears is a senior resident at Brookdale Senior Living who test drove the virtual reality headset. She said the headset was nothing less than amazing and that it opens up so much more that wasn’t before.

“Our bucket list is no longer possible,” Sears said. “We can not get out and do these things. But we can do them visually.”

The CEO of MyndVR Chris Brickler says the company is excited to bring the headset to Bakersfield and are happy Brookdale Senior Living has already integrated it as an attraction for their residents.

“What we wanna do is use this unbelievable immersive technology using virtual reality to help the older class of citizens, Brickler said.”

Sears also said this is something she won’t forget. She tried to describe her virtual reality experience in outer space.

“It’s hard to visualize,” Sears said. “I could see it but floating around is something that I can’t quite put together.”

The virtual reality application is expected to enhance the quality of life for seniors living at Brookdale Senior Living. The application is also expected to be implemented at other senior living facilities across Bakersfield.