Bakersfield sends off five new military recruits with honor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Military honors for military recruits. Bakersfield sends some of its own for basic training but does it in style.

Five military recruits from Bakersfield between 18 and 23 years old are leaving for basic training with a sendoff they’re sure to remember.

Sunday morning, Bakersfield sends youth from the community to serve in the armed forces. Two going to the U.S. Army and the other three going to the California National Guard, the U.S. Navy, and the Marines.



Veterans joined friends and families of the recruits to send them on an unforgettable journey.

“The thing that impresses me most about these youngsters is that they’re not ignorant,” Veteran Ben Patten the Founder of Armed Forces Support Riders said. “They are aware of current events. But they are still here they are still going. That’s an incredible statement for people of this generation. They aren’t laying on the couch or waiting for mommy and daddy to do something. They are doing something for themselves.”

But there’s a twist.

The veterans escorted the recruits in a ride of honor. 16 motorcycles surrounded the van transporting the recruits.

A truck bearing the American flag followed directly behind the transport, showing off the red, white and blue.

“I chose this because I’ve always wanted to and I like to give back to the community for always helping me and doing everything it has for me and the military seemed to be the best choice,” Austin Floyd a recruit for California National Guard said.

“The town didn’t have much to offer and I wanted to do something greater than myself,” Israel Montano the recruit for the U.S. Navy said.

Family members cried seeing their loved ones leave but some said it was a big step forward for the recruits to protect the freedoms we all enjoy.

“I’m so proud. It’s such an honor to see such young people fighting for our freedoms,” Athena Patterson Floyd’s family member said.

The Armed Forces Support Riders do honor rides every time new recruits leave for basic training.