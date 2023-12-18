BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID pandemic changed schools like never before. The California School Dashboard released its findings from 2023, showing how schools are doing.

Stephanie Ott, a parent with a child at Downtown Elementary School, thinks schools are still recovering from the pandemic.

“I think it is. I think they lost a lot of great teachers who were really close to retiring, and maybe were afraid of what the distance learning would look like,” Ott said. “I know our school itself lost a couple of great teachers that just ended up retiring.”

For Bakersfield City School District, results shows low for mathematics, English language arts, and chronic absenteeism.

Of the district’s 28,835 students, 88% are socioeconomically disadvantaged. In 2019, enrollment was at 30,782 students, with 90.2% of them being socioeconomically disadvantaged, the data showed.

Mathematics had an decrease from scoring 72.8 points below standard in 2019, to 97.9 points below standard in 2023.

English language arts also saw a decrease from 36.1 points below standard in 2019, to 62.5 points below standard in 2023.

Over 30% of students are chronically absent, falling in the yellow category, almost tripling the

11.7% of students who were chronically absent back in 2019.

Parent Chris Aguirre says while absenteeism is not great, it’s still an improvement from previous years.

“For chronic absenteeism, to know that we’ve actually gotten a whole lot better, the rate has declined by a whole lot, I think it just really goes to show they’re doing really well right now.” said Chris Aguirre.

He says the best way to make sure kids do well in school is by being involved parents and asking them about their day.