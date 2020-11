BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Capital Dental Group and 88.3 Life FM are partnering up for a Thanksgiving food drive benefiting the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank next week.

The food drive will be held on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capital Dental Group parking lot at 8701 Camino Media. Community members are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items. Turkeys will also be accepted.