BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield sailor is now a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Airman Kevin Chatman, a 2022 Ridgeview High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. After an intensive 10-week training program, Chatman is now a member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Chatman says he joined the Navy because it gave him a chance to travel the world.

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital.

Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of the nation’s most prestigious ceremonies including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.