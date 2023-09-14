BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Safe Street is scheduled to host a Neighborhood Community Outreach event in efforts to reduce crime in certain neighborhoods on Sept. 28.

The purpose of the event is to provide and educate community members about essential resources available and to create a sense of unity within the community. You can expect free tacos, live music, games and activities for all ages, organizers said.

The event is a collaboration is a joint initiative between: City of Bakersfield, Bakersfield Police Department, Stay Focused Ministries, Kern County Sheriff Department, Garden Pathways, Kern County Child Support Services, Victory Outreach, Fresco Mexican Grill, according to the release.

The event is happening on Thursday, Sept. 28. from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lowell Park located at 800 4th St. in Bakersfield. The public is invited to attend.