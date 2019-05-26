Local News

Bakersfield's National Cemetery honored fallen vets with Memorial Day Ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It's a day dedicated to honoring those who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

Monday is Memorial Day - a day to remember service members who died while on active duty.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day dates back to the post-Civil War era honoring Union and Confederate soldiers.

After WWI, it was extended to honor Americans who have died in the all wars.

And, the Bakersfield National Cemetery hosted a ceremony Saturday morning in their honor.


     

